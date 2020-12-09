Kuwait’s Prime Minister to attend KAFO-4 Forum

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: Under the auspices and in the presence of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the fourth forum of Kuwait’s Achievers for Future Opportunities (KAFO-4) will be held between the 12th and 16th of December 2020. His Highness the Prime Minister will address the Kuwaiti youth during the opening session of the annual event, KAFO Executive Director Dr Fatimah Al-Mousawi said in a press release yesterday.

KAFO-4, a national platform connecting and collaborating with young achievers via Zoom, will gather more than 30 speakers representing national institutions as well as guests from the World Bank, she noted. “As many as 100 figures were selected for various voluntary roles in the ten communities of KAFO this year, with emphasis being on the suggestions that could contribute to stronger and more active cooperatives,” Dr Mousawi revealed.

“A new community on public policy has been added to KAFO and 2021 KAFO agenda will see new initiatives for cooperation with the various institutions,” she added. Founded in keeping with the directives of His Highness the late Amir of the Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as part of the National Youth Project 2013, KAFO aims to establish a database of young achievers in different professions, academic careers, and creative fields. – KUNA