KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received the visiting South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor yesterday. During the encounter held in the presence of Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister was handed a letter from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad with the visiting South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, and the two sides discussed strengthening their countries’ close and solid bilateral relations and reviewed all aspects of close cooperation, particularly on the economic, trade and investment spectrums.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on recent developments on the regional and international fronts. Both were in mutual agreement on all the matters discussed. They also discussed cooperation on efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and finding a solution to crises affecting the region.

Sheikh Dr Ahmad praised the prosperous and continuously progressing bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries. Meanwhile, minister Pandor expressed her aspirations for the continuation of this cooperation, praising the wisdom and balance of Kuwait’s foreign policy and the efforts it makes to consolidate the foundations of regional peace and security. The talks were rounded off with the signing of an agreement to establish a joint committee for the development and consolidation of bilateral relations in all fields and at various levels. – KUNA