KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah receives a copy of the Capital Markets Authority’s 9th annual report. – KUNA

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday Minister of Commerce and Industry and Acting Minister of State for Youth Affairs Khaled Al-Roudhan accompanied with Chairman of the Commissioners Board of the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Dr Ahmad Al-Melhem, and board members.

During the meeting, they handed His Highness the Prime Minister the CMA’s 9th annual report for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. His Highness praised the great and continuous efforts made by the CMA to accomplished more achievements, which enhances confidence in the Kuwaiti economy and contributes to achieving the desired reforms. – KUNA