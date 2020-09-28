KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah meets with Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received visiting Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini at Seif Palace yesterday. Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Mohammad Al-Khodhr and his Deputy Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Sabah attended the meeting.

Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad also held talks with the visiting Italian Defense Minister on military and defense cooperation. The two senior officials, meeting at Seif Palace as well, discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest, as well as exchanged views over issues of mutual interest, an official statement said. Lt Gen Mohammad Khodhr, Lt Gen Khaled Al-Sabah attended the meeting, in addition to the Italian Ambassador to Kuwait and Italian Military Attache. – KUNA