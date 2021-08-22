KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah held talks yesterday with his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhemi. The talks, held amid an amicable atmosphere, revolved around bilateral ties and efforts to bring the two neighbors closer together, in addition to regional happenings and current developments around the world.

The Kuwaiti side included Foreign Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, Minister of Oil and Minister of Higher Education Dr Mohammad Al-Fares, in addition to Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Dr Rana Al-Fares. Kuwait’s Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Al-Sabah; also the Head of the Mission of Honor escorting the distinguished guest, Finance Minister and State Minister for Economic Affairs and Investment Khalifa Hamada and Minister of Commerce and Industry Dr Abdullah Al-Salman all attended the talks as well.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met with the Iraqi Prime Minister, and discussed regional developments as well as means of promoting trade exchange amidst keenness to develop partnership, playing an active role in sustainable development, industrial and trade investments. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled attended the meeting.

Necessary talks

Kadhemi had arrived in the State of Kuwait yesterday shortly after affirming that his mission in the Gulf country is quite necessary at the regional level. Kadhemi, accompanied by officials, had come to Kuwait on a single day official visit. His Highness the Prime Minister led the Kuwaiti officials who welcomed Kadhemi at Kuwait International Airport. Upon his plane’s touchdown at the airport, a broad ceremonial reception was held for the Iraqi prime minister and his delegation. Then, he proceeded with greeting and exchanging pleasantries with the Kuwaiti officials.

The attending officials were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Boosting Integrity (Nazaha) Abdullah Al-Roumi, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Interior and the Head of the Accompanying Honorary Mission Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and President of the Prime Minister’s Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dekheel. Also present at the airport, greeting the Iraqi officials, were senior officers of the Kuwaiti Police, Army, the National Guard, the Fire Force, a number of ranking officials and the two countries’ ambassadors in Kuwait and Baghdad.

Regional road map

In a statement upon his departure from Baghdad earlier yesterday, prime minister Kadhemi said his talks with the Kuwaiti leaders are of utmost necessity for “drawing up a regional road map,” in the shadow of current developments. Kadhemi was quoted by the Iraqi news agency as saying Kuwait adopts a sagacious vision at the level of foreign policies; based on a rich experience and good and successful initiatives. “The agenda (of the visit) is actually open chapters from heart to heart,” he said, affirming Iraq’s keenness on maintaining Kuwait as a stable and safe country, economically, “for this is an Iraqi interest.”

Moreover a stable and secure Iraq at the economic level “is also a Kuwaiti interest.” Meanwhile, the Iraqi premiership said in a statement that the visit is part of the Baghdad government efforts to boost cooperation and relations with all states namely the sisterly State of Kuwait. The statement quoted Kadhemi as affirming that his talks with the Kuwaiti leaders would address many political and economic topics, including energy affairs and investments.

Kuwaiti entrepreneurs

On Saturday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced the prime minister’s visit to Kuwait and revealed that Iraq’s Ambassador to Kuwait, Al-Menhel Al-Safi, held a meeting with Chairman of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohammad Jassem Al-Sagr, several days before, discussing a host of issues namely Kadhemi’s mission in Kuwait.

The statement quoted the ambassador as saying that Iraqi prime minister would meet, during the visit, with Kuwaiti entrepreneurs to discuss means of facilitating their entry into the Iraqi market and playing an effective role in Baghdad’s sustainable development schemes, commercial and industrial investments. It also indicated that the envoy also discussed with Al-Jassem means of boosting trade between the two brotherly countries in the shadow of “a real desire for boosting the bilateral cooperation at diverse levels and in various sectors.” – KUNA