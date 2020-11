KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah meets India’s Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received, at Seif Palace yesterday, a number of newly-assigned foreign ambassadors to the country, on the occasion of assuming their posts. He hosted the envoys of India Sibi George, Spain Miguel Jose Moro Aguilar, Iraq Al-Manhal Al-Safi, Belgium Leo Peeters, Oman Dr Saleh Al-Kharousi, Bangladesh Md Ashikuzzaman, Sudan Abdulmunem Al-Ameen, the Netherlands Laurens Westhoff and Austria Marian Alexander Wrba.

Foreign minister assistant for Europe affairs Ambassador Walid Al-Khubaizi, foreign minister assistant for the Arab homeland affairs ambassador Fahad Ahmad Al-Awadhi and foreign minister assistant for GCC affairs ambassador Nasser Hajji Al-Muzain attended the meetings. – KUNA

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah meets Spain’s Ambassador to Kuwait Miguel Jose Moro Aguilar.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah meets Iraqfs Ambassador to Kuwait Al-Manhal Al-Safi.