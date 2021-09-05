KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sponsored yesterday a ceremony honoring Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute’s seventh class of graduates, telling them to serve the nation well as they foray into the world of diplomacy.

Addressing the new diplomats, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Nasser Al-Sabah congratulated them as they embark on their diplomatic careers, urging them to keep the Kuwaiti people’s best interests at heart. He spoke of the local institute’s efforts, some 15 years after its inception, to mold competent diplomats who would help further the nation’s shrewd foreign policy, citing some of the profound contributions the institute has made over the years.

The institute celebrates today a “promising” new class of diplomats, its chief Abdulaziz Al-Sharekh said in his speech, urging them to further “solidify Kuwaiti diplomacy.” He went on to applaud the new diplomats for persevering in the face of the COVID pandemic, which makes their graduation all the more meaningful, added the diplomat. – KUNA