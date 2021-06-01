KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah held official talks with the visiting Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh at Bayan Palace yesterday. The discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere depicting depth of the historic bilateral relations and the solid brotherly bonds between the Kuwaiti and Palestinian peoples. The two sides exchanged views on regional issues, noting the mutual desire for boosting continuous consultations and coordination in support of diplomatic efforts for achieving peace and stability in the region.

In a statement after the session, His Highness the Prime Minister affirmed the State of Kuwait’s principled and unwavering commitment toward the Palestinian cause, backing for the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people for establishing the independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

He stressed on necessity of intensifying Arab and international efforts to resume the Middle East peace process, ensure non-recurrence of breaches by the occupation Zionist authorities, halting violence against the brotherly Palestinian people toward realizing the aspired peace and stability. After the talks, His Highness the prime minister hosted the guests at a luncheon.

Senior Kuwaiti officials attended the meeting including Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Integrity (Nazaha) Enhancement Abdullah Al-Roumi, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Chairperson of the Prime Minister Diwan and Head of the accompanying Honorary Mission Abdulaziz Al-Dekheel and Assistant Foreign Minister for the Arab World Affairs Ambassador Fahad Al-Awadhi. It was also attended by the delegation accompanying the Palestinian prime minister.

Palestinian resistance

National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem had met Shtayyeh in his office earlier yesterday. The two officials discussed during the meeting the latest developments in the Palestinian territories after the recent attacks by the Zionist forces, Al-Dustour news network said in a press statement. Ghanem praised the resistance of the Palestinian people in face of the brutal Zionist occupiers, affirming the Kuwaiti’s parliament strong position in support of the Palestine cause. Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboub and the assembly’s secretary general Adel Al-Loughani attended the meeting.

Separately, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Sabah held talks with his Palestinian counterpart Riad Al-Maliki, focusing on efforts to push bilateral relations to new highs. Kuwait’s support for the Palestinians in the face of an “onslaught of Zionist attacks” will remain unflinching, Sheikh Dr Ahmad told the Palestinian top diplomat amid the talks.

These “acts of destruction” on the part of the Zionists violate international humanitarian laws and conventions, the Kuwaiti minister emphasized, saying that a two-state solution that guarantees an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital is the only way forward. The Palestinian minister said he was appreciative of Kuwait’s support, which has been largely instrumental in keeping regional peace and security intact. – KUNA