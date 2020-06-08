KUWAIT: HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah meets President of the Supreme Judicial Council Yousef Al-Mutawa. — KUNA

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah stressed the necessity of enhancing cooperation between the parliament, government and judiciary to implement the noble directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. In a press statement after his meeting with the National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem on Sunday, His Highness the Prime Minister asserted that synergy in this coronavirus crisis is an urgent necessity to achieve the interests of both the country and the people. His Highness the Prime Minister hailed the great role played by the parliament by proposing ideas and suggestions, offering visions, and passing laws to support the government’s efforts.

Ghanem, meanwhile, praised His Highness the Prime Minister’s sincere efforts to tackle the novel coronavirus crisis and combat corruption. In a press statement after the meeting, Ghanem said that these meetings represent an embodiment of cooperation between the authorities. These meetings and mutual visits also come in implementation of the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, he added. —KUNA