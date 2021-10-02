DUBAI: Representative of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said that Kuwait’s pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai aims at showing the country’s strategic development projects and humanitarian efforts across the globe.

Kuwait’s outstanding participation in the largest exhibition in the world is also meant to enhancing its regional and international status, and alluring foreign investors, the minister told reporters on Friday after inaugurating Kuwait’s pavilion at the expo. The slogan “New Kuwait … a new opportunity for sustainability” was chosen for Kuwait’s pavilion because it sheds light on the country’s endeavors to achieve sustainability and development.

Kuwait at the expo offers several innovative ideas and showcases its history, he said, adding that Kuwait seeks a distinguished participation to contribute to the success of the global event. The minister said that 255 government and non-government organizations from across a diverse array of sectors are contributing to the booth over the coming six months. The Kuwaiti pavilion, which has been designed to resemble water tower structures commonly found in the country, is constructed on an area of over 5,500 square meters at a height of more than 24 meters.

UAE’s hosting of this big event is a source of pride for Kuwait, GCC members states and Arab countries, he stated, referring to sincere efforts made by the UAE in organizing this historic event. This affirms that the Arab youths are capable of turning challenges into opportunities and stories of success, he said.

Civilized image

Another Kuwaiti official said on Friday that the Kuwaiti pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai “will be so impressive that it reflects the country’s civilized image.” Proper arrangements and preparations have already been made to open the pavilion in an amazing way this evening, with a number of UAE officials and Gulf diplomats in Dubai being invited, Kuwaiti’s Commissioner-General Muneera Al-Huwaidi said. Kuwait’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is mainly intended to manifest Kuwait’s pioneering, civilized, cultural, literary and intellectual role, Huwaidi added.

The Kuwaiti pavilion, which is located at the Sustainability District of the Expo, features the eye-catching and striking products and notions of various Kuwaiti institutions. During this world event, the Kuwaiti pavilion will organize a host of media event and activities, mainly scientific, economic and cultural workshops, the Kuwaiti official pointed.

The pandemic-delayed Expo 2020 was opened Wednesday night, bringing together 192 countries to show off their cutting-edge products as well as peculiarities of their history, folklore and heritage. Themed “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, the event, which takes place from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, highlights music, architecture, technology and culture from around the globe as part of its packed events calendar.

The event provides all attendees with the opportunity to celebrate the history and achievements of other countries. It will also bring together the world’s brightest minds through its Program for People and Planet, which gives visitors of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to enjoy and make the most of this exceptional event. – KUNA