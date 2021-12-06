KUWAIT: Kuwait Paralympic Table Tennis player Mohammad Al-Rashidi won the silver medal in the teams Category 8 standing, while Hussain Al-Bannai won bronze during the Asian Youths Para Games. Kuwait collected 3 medals (Gold, Silver and Bronze) during the games. More than 1500 players (30 countries) participated in the game.

Chairman of the Paralympic committee, head of the delegation Nasser Al-Ajmi said he is proud with Kuwaiti players’ achievements adding that “we participated with six players only and the results reflect the great development the Para sports are witnessing with cooperation of all clubs.”

Secretary General of Kuwait Paralympic Committee Shareefa Al-Ghanim praised Kuwait’s athletes. She said it is a major achievement that can be added to other achievements Kuwait athletes made over decades – urging the youths to continue in their winning path.