CAIRO: The general assembly of the Arab Shooting Federation recommended on Wednesday President of Kuwait Shooting Federation Duaij Al-Otaibi for the presidency of the Arab federation for the 2021-2025 period. Otaibi expressed in a statement to KUNA his appreciation to the Arab federations’ presidents for their trust in Kuwait to lead the shooting federation in the Arab world for the upcoming period.

“This is a great responsibility; Kuwait will always do its best to be trustworthy for its brotherly countries to contribute in developing Arab shooting,” said Otaibi. He directed his thanks to HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti government for their constant support to Kuwaiti and Arab shooting federations.

Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Subhi attended on Wednesday the opening ceremony of the Arab Shooting Championship. The tournament will be held in Egypt until June 12 with the participation of 16 Arab countries including Kuwait. On the sidelines of the opening ceremony, Otaibi told KUNA that four Kuwaiti shooters will participate in the championship.

He noted that the Kuwaiti shooters Talal Al-Turqi, Saud Al-Kandari, Mansour Al-Rashidi and Abdulrahman Al-Faihan will compete in the skeet and trap contests. “This championship is considered a primary station for preparation. Afterwards, the players will return to Kuwait for a week before heading to Italy to prepare for participating in the Tokyo Olympics,” Otaibi said. He added he has high hopes for the Kuwaiti players and their readiness to reach top places in this tournament and even at the Olympics. – KUNA