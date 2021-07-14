KUWAIT: The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 86 cents to $75.67 per barrel Tuesday after being at $74.81 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) yesterday. The price of the Brent crude rose by $1.33 to $76.49 per barrel, and the West Texas Intermediate went UP by $1.15 to $75.25 pb. The OPEC basket went up by 80 cents to $75.13 per barrel on Tuesday as oppose to $74.33 last Monday, said the bulletin for the international organization yesterday.

The annual price of the OPEC basket in 2020 was at $41.47 pb. The OPEC basket consists of Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela). – KUNA