The following is a report on notable persons who passed away in Kuwait in 2021:

Jan 10: Writer, researcher and historian Khaled Al-Ansari passed away at the age of 81. He was one of the pioneers of Kuwait’s literature and history.

Jan 24: Former Arabi SC and Kuwait national football team member Mohammad Al-Khatib passes away at 77.

Feb 11: Former chairman of Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry and founding member of Kuwait Red Crescent Society Saad Al-Nahedh passes away at 96.

Feb 20: Former MP Basel Al-Rashed passes away at 54.

Feb 25: Actor Meshari Al-Ballam passes away at 48.

Feb 26: Renowned car racer Salah Al-Eidan passes away at 51.

March 12: Interior ministry assistant undersecretary for services’ affairs Khaled Al-Deyain passes away due to COVID-19.

April 13: Former Kazma Club and Kuwaiti national team player Jamal Yaqoub passed away at the age of 62.

April 26: Writer and poet Abdulrazaq Al-Adsani passed away at the age of 85.

May 21: Salmiya Fire Station Officer Major Abdulaziz Saud Al-Dawas died after evacuating a burning house.

June 10: Sheikh Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 79.

June 12: Kuwaiti cartoonist Abdulsalam Maqboul passed away at the age of 68.

July 1: Muneera Khaled Al-Mutawwa, a leading philanthropist, passed away.

July 5: Poet Ali Hussain Al-Sabti passed away.

July 22: Jawad Ashor, former Al-Arabi SC and Kuwait national team football player and referee, passed away.

July 31: Actress Intisar Al-Sharrah passed away at the age of 59.

Aug 2: Former Information Ministry Undersecretary Mubarak Al-Adwani passed away.

Aug 4: Kuwaiti female teacher Latifa Al-Barrak passed away.

Aug 23: Sheikha Badriya Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah passed away.

Aug 25: Sheikh Ali Fahad Al-Salem Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 73.

Sept 5: Professor and diplomat Dr Shafiq Al-Ghabra passed away at 68.

Sept 18: Former Oil Minister Abdulmuttaleb Al-Kadhemi passed away at 85.

Sept 22: Composer Mohammad Al-Ruwaished passed away at 65.

Oct 8: Faisal Al-Hajji Bu Khadhoor, an advisor at the Prime Minister’s Diwan, former ambassador and minister, passed away at 74.

Oct 14: Historian and writer Saif Marzouq Al-Shamlan, who contributed to documenting Kuwait’s history, passed away at 94.

Oct 14: Cinema director Khaled Al-Siddeeq passed away at 74.

Nov 10: Mohammad Al-Asousi, former NCCAL Assistant Secretary General, passed away.

Nov 17: Marzouq Saeed, former Al-Arabi SC and national football team player, passed away.

Nov 29: Abdulaziz Al-Dousari, founder of Kuwait Credit Bank, passed away.

Dec 11: Contemporary Kuwaiti poet Sheikh Duaij Khalifa Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 50.

Dec 20: Former Kuwaiti national team member and footballer for Jahra SC Saad Waleed passed away. — KUNA