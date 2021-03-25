KUWAIT: Kuwait’s northern regions, especially Abdaly and Sulaibiya farms, were to be free of locust swarms by the end of yesterday, Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources spokesman Talal Al-Daihani said yesterday. In a statement to KUNA, the spokesman affirmed that the country is witnessing active northerly winds that have contributed to the spread of desert locust swarms in the interior and southern regions.

Earlier, PAAAFR said it directed specialized teams to keep away the wave of desert locusts that hit the country on Wednesday, directed by strong winds towards the inner cities and southern regions of the country. The teams have been carrying out their tasks in tackling this wave of locusts coming from Saudi Arabia and falling in Kuwaiti territory due to strong southern winds. – KUNA