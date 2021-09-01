KUWAIT: Kuwait International Airport’s new terminal will provide 15,000 job opportunities for young Kuwaiti nationals, Minister of Public Works Rana Al-Fares revealed on Wednesday. The construction of the first phase out of three of Terminal 2 reached 54 percent in August, Fares told KUNA.

The minister described T2 as a facility that will provide a major boost to aviation services in the country, in line with international standards. The massive project is being built in accordance with ‘green building standards’, a certification proving its conformity to environmentally-friendly practices, leadership in recycling and classification as one of the most sustainable buildings in the world, Fares said.

“We plan to take the project to a grade A ranking in terms of services by the International Air Transport Association (IATA),” said the minister. Upon completion, the terminal will have 5,000 car parking spaces with a capacity to receive 25 million passengers annually. It will also feature 30 fixed bridges to accommodate 51 aircraft simultaneously, in addition to a modern hotel in the transit area, she added. – KUNA