MUSCAT: Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem offered condolences to Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Said yesterday on the sad demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Ghanem had arrived in Muscat earlier, leading a National Assembly delegation including MPs Adnan Abdulsalam, Saadoun Al-Otaibi, Farraj Al-Arbeed, Abdullah Al-Kandari, Khaled Al-Shatti, Suad Al-Shuwaier and Khalil Abul, in addition to Secretary General Allam Al-Kandari.

Oman announced Saturday the passing away of Sultan Qaboos after ruling the Sultanate for 50 years. He was succeeded by Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Said. – KUNA