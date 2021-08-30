TOKYO: Kuwait’s Ahmad Al-Mutairi won a silver medal in the men’s T33 100-meter race at the Tokyo Paralympics yesterday. British athletes Andrew Small claimed gold in 17.73 seconds while Harri Jenkins won bronze. Al-Mutairi, who won a gold in the event at the 2016 Rio Games and the 2019 world champion, finished in his season’s best time of 17.83 seconds, missing gold by just 0.1 seconds at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

Minister of Information and State Minister for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi yesterday praised Ahmad Al-Mutairi for winning the silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. In a statement, the minister expressed his pride in Al-Mutairi’s remarkable achievement.

He praised the valued and continued support of His Highnesses the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to the domain of sports in Kuwait. He stressed the importance of providing suitable environment for Kuwaiti athletes with disabilities.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Ambassador to Japan Hasan Mohammad Zaman also praised Al-Mutairi’s achievements at Tokyo Paralympics Games 2020 as ‘historic’. Zaman conveyed his congratulations to HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Al-Mutairi’s victory. Kuwait has sent three athletes to the August 24-September 5 Tokyo Games. Basimah Najim is set to compete in the Shot Put F34 today and Faisal Sorour in the Shot Put F63 on Saturday. – KUNA