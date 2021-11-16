KUWAIT: The department of mobile services for the elderly, part of the Ministry of Social Affairs, went above and beyond the call of duty especially during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, providing necessary care for those in need. During full and partial lockdowns, the elderly care units not only attended to the needs of the elderly, but they also continued to follow up with them to ensure their safety and wellbeing both physically and psychologically.

In this regard, undersecretary for the social care sector at the Ministry of Social Affairs Musallam Al-Subaie revealed that the mobile elderly care unit served 3,263 individuals. He noted that the mobile units usually provide more than medical care, extending its services to include social services and moral support.

During the pandemic, phone hotlines were established to enable the elderly to release and ease their psychological pressure by speaking to operators throughout the difficult times, said Subaie. He pointed out that with the gradual return of normalcy, mobile elderly services will be resuming operations in a higher pace to attend to the needs of the elderly as quick and efficient as possible.

From medical staff to professional social workers, the mobile elderly service units are all “revved up and ready to go”, he affirmed. Meanwhile, the official touched on other services provided to the elderly, saying that there were some 26,204 individuals benefiting from the Awlawiya (priority) card, which enabled the elderly to finalize their documents and papers at various state and private institutes. Those benefiting from parking spots dedicated to the elderly reached 1,959, he said. – KUNA