KUWAIT: The Presidency of General Staff of Kuwait Army on Saturday refuted the allegations, circulated on social media and attributing to First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, that there was a crisis with Iraq “Sheikh Nasser affirms the deep-rooted friendly relations between both countries and the continuation of cooperation in all fields, including the military one,” according to a statement by the Presidency of the General Staff.



“Both countries share the desire to enhance these relations and cooperation,” the statement cited him as saying. The Presidency of the General Staff reserves its right to take legal action against promulgators of such inaccurate allegations who seek to sow the seeds of sedition and discord between the two countries, the statement warned.



The Presidency of the General Staff urged social media users to ignore any news of anonymous sources and draw information from official sources such as the directorate of moral guidance and public relations of the Ministry of Defense. Some Twitter accounts have recently attributed to Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister that the relations with Iraq undergo a crisis against the backdrop of Kuwait’s building of a maritime platform in Fisht Al-Eij area located within its territorial waters. – KUNA