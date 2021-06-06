KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majdi Al-Dhefeeri yesterday underlined importance of coordination between Military offices abroad and countries they are based. Dhefeeri made the remarks while visiting Sheikh Saud Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute, which was offering a training course for heads of military offices at Kuwait’s diplomatic missions abroad.

He also visited another training course of the diplomatic attaches, urging them to have maximum benefits from the training. Dhefeeri was accompanied by Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Sharekh, Director General of the Institute, and Assistant Foreign Minister for the Deputy Foreign Minister’s Office Ayham Al-Omar. – KUNA