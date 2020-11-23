KUWAIT: Coffins of Kuwaiti martyrs are carried to their final resting place at the Sulaibkhat cemetery yesterday. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat and Fouad Al-Shaikh

KUWAIT: Seven Kuwaiti martyrs were laid to rest in Kuwait yesterday, some thirty years after they were taken as prisoners of war by invading Iraqi soldiers during the 1990 invasion of Kuwait. The martyrs were laid to their final resting place in the Sulaibkhat cemetery, in a military funeral service where Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh as well as other military and security top brass were in attendance.

Kuwait had announced Sunday identifying the remains of seven martyrs, out of a group of remains suspected to belong to Kuwaiti POWs which Kuwait had received from Iraq in September. The National Committee of POWs and Missing Affairs had confirmed that the remains belong to Meshaal Ibrahim Al-Khulaifi, Barjas Bilal Al-Khaldi, Salem Rashed Al-Duwseri, Waleed Ibrahim Al-Jeeran, Munther Numaan Al-Saif, Hussein Ali Al-Qabandi and Khaled Faraaj Al-Duwseri.

Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Minister of Interior Anas Al-Saleh attend the funeral.

Kuwaiti martyrs are laid to rest.