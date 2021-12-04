KUWAIT: Kuwait Table Tennis Paralympic player Malak Al-Enezi won the gold medal at the Asian Youth Paralympic Games currently held in Bahrain after defeating her Thai opponent 3-1. Kuwait’s National Team is participating in the Athletics and table tennis. There are 1500 athletes participating in the games from 30 Asian countries.

Chairman of Kuwait Paralympic Committee Nasser Al-Ajmi lauded Malak’s achievement – adding that she is ready to become the next Kuwait champion. He said this gold medal comes in her first international participation. Meanwhile Secretary General of Kuwait Paralympic Committee Shareefa Al-Ghanim said he was very happy with this major Asian achievement.