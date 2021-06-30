KUWAIT: Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah yesterday held talks on mutual cooperation with the UK senior defense adviser for the Middle East Affairs, Major General Joi Martin Simpson. The Ministry of Interior quoted minister Sheikh Thamer as affirming the depth of cooperation between the State of Kuwait and the UK, adding that the two sides broached over issues of joint concern, particularly at the security level.

Meanwhile, Maj Gen Simpson, along with the UK ambassador who was also present in the meeting, as well as members of Maj Gen Simpson’s delegation, expressed gratitude to minister Sheikh Thamer for the warm accommodation, affirming significance of the topics that were addressed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Thamer held talks with Senegal’s outgoing Ambassador Abdulahad Mbacke, thanking him for his contributions towards improving bilateral ties. The Senegalese envoy said he appreciated the hospitality and support he received in Kuwait, wishing the country continued development and prosperity. Separately, the Kuwaiti interior minister met with Philipp Ackermann, the German Foreign Office’s Director for relations with the Middle East and North Africa, in an encounter that centered on bilateral ties and issues of mutual concern.

Also yesterday, Kuwait Fire Force Director Lt Gen Khaled Al-Mikrad received Ambassador Mbacke, and conveyed to him greetings from Foreign Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah. He also lauded the efforts of the Ambassador in strengthening cooperation and coordination between the two countries. – KUNA