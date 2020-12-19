KUWAIT: Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Ali Al-Sabah oversees the operation. – Interior Ministry photos

KUWAIT: Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Ali Al-Sabah, accompanied by the Ministry’s Undersecretary Lt Gen Esam Al-Naham, oversaw the unsealing of two million pills of the narcotic Captagon, nine weapons and wine bottles, recently seized by the security personnel. The contraband was hidden in an innovative way inside a truck and brought to the country, the ministry’s security media and public relations department said in a press statement on Thursday.

The seizure came within the efforts of joint cooperation and coordination between the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior’s Drug Control General Department (DCGD) and the Saudi Ministry of Interior’s General Directorate for Narcotics Control, it added. In coordination with the two sides, investigations revealed that there was an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of Captagon inside a truck in Wafra, it noted.

After intensifying investigations, collecting information and obtaining a legal permission from the Public Prosecution, the truck was monitored and seized while moving from Al-Wafra to a camp in Sabah Al-Ahmad, it said, noting that a number of suspects were arrested. Two million pills of Captagon, ammunition and weapons, and alcoholic drinks were found in the truck, it stated. The accused confessed that they brought these drugs into the country so as to smuggle them to neighboring states, it said.

The seized drugs and weapons, along with the accused, were referred to authorities to take required legal measures, it made clear. The statement quoted the minister thanking personnel of DCGD for their sincere efforts in combating decisively the attempts of smuggling drugs. Sheikh Thamer also expressed gratitude to the Saudi Interior Ministry, headed by Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, the statement said. Sheikh Thamer phoned his Saudi counterpart, lauding cooperation and coordination with the security apparatuses in the two countries, it said. – KUNA