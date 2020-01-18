The Greater Spotted Eagle

KUWAIT: Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), in collaboration with the Environment Public Authority (EPA), launched an environmental initiative, the first of its kind in the region, aimed to monitor and track the Greater Spotted Eagles, during their annual pass in Kuwait, to protect these birds from extinction.

Speaking to the press yesterday, KFAS Scientific Culture Director Dr Salam Al-Ablani said that within this initiative, the Kuwaiti Environment Lens in cooperation with the Health Consultant Dr Michael McGrady, put the first tracking device on one of the eagles and launched it in Kuwait, with the aim of tracking the bird during migration — which was sponsored by the Foundation.

The purpose was also to study this species of eagle and collect information about it, maintaining the ecological balance, especially since there are warnings witnessed by humanity concerning the sixth wave of extinction of living organisms, he added.

Ablani explained that EPA participated by tracking migratory birds in Kuwait, adding that in an extensive study, Kuwait was one of the first countries to seek regionally in tracking down this eagle. This study focuses on identifying the movement of this bird, calculating the daily range, their preferred areas and environments, as well as the breeding grounds, he mentioned.

KFAS’ strategy for the years 2017-2021 depended on promoting scientific development in various fields through local and international initiatives, along with funding programs, aiming to raise awareness to society to support scientific research, he noted. This type of project falls under the escalating trend of what is known as citizen science, to encourage academic researchers, the public and voluntary groups, to promote scientific principles, he said.

The Greater Spotted Eagle was threatened with extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list, which migrated to Kuwait in the fall and stayed there until spring, when the climate is suitable for it. – KUNA