KUWAIT: Muneera Al-Hashash was granted an official referring license by FIBA (the International Basketball Federation) after successfully meeting set requirements and passing mandatory tests, making her the first female to do so in Kuwait and all the Arabian Gulf states.

A press statement on Saturday by President of Kuwait’s Basketball Federation Rasheed Al-Enzi congratulated Hashash on this achievement which “reflects the progress in Kuwait’s basketball scene.” Hashash’s career as a basketball referee has been developing for eight years as she takes on different refereeing courses leading her to be approved as a FIBA candidate. – KUNA