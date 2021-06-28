ROME: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah headed yesterday Kuwait’s delegation participating in the ministerial meeting of the international coalition to defeat the so-called Islamic State (IS), held in the Italian capital Rome. The meeting was held in response to an invitation from Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to the allies to discuss efforts in the campaign to achieve the enduring defeat of IS.

In his speech, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser said the international coalition meeting confirms to the whole world the unity and solidity of the globe’s position against terrorism and determination to defend humanity against the treacherous forces of terrorism, especially the IS. He added that Kuwait cooperates with members of the international coalition for returning fighters to their countries with rehabilitation and reintegration into their societies in accordance with principles of international law and human rights.

Kuwait renews its commitment to the international coalition against terrorism and adherence to activate the State of Kuwait’s guidelines, adopted in February 2018, which include preventing the financing of the group, disrupting its capabilities to carry out terrorist acts and exchanging information related to terrorism with the other stakeholders. The guidelines also include transfer and return of terrorist fighters to their countries with rehabilitation and reintegration into their societies and supporting Iraq in the transition process from the phase of restoring stability to sustainable reconstruction. – KUNA