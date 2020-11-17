KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah reads a letter from Palestinian Foreign Minister Riadh Al-Malki, while meeting with Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboob. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Acting Information Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah received yesterday a letter from Palestinian Foreign Minister Riadh Al-Malki on ways of boosting ties and issues of mutual interest.

Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboob delivered the letter during a meeting with Sheikh Dr Ahmad, the foreign ministry said in a statement. Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs Fahad Al-Awadhi and Assistant Foreign Minister for Minister’s office Saleh Al-Loughani attended the meeting.

In other news, Sheikh Dr Ahmad received copies of credentials of Azamat Berdybay as Kazakhstan’s new Ambassador to Kuwait, and Al-Hashemi Ajeeli as Tunisia’s new Ambassador to Kuwait. Sheikh Dr Ahmad wished the new ambassadors best of luck and for bilateral relations to further develop and prosper, a foreign ministry statement said. Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah, Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocols Dhari Al-Ajran and Loughani attended the meetings. – KUNA