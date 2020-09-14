KUWAIT: Foreign Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah meets with Bahrain’s Ambassador to Kuwait Salah Al-Malki. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Foreign Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah received Bahrain’s Ambassador to Kuwait Salah Al-Malki at his office yesterday. Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Affairs Nasser Al-Muzayyen and Assistant Foreign Minister for the Office of Foreign Minister Saleh Al-Loughani attended the meeting, the ministry said in a statement.

In the meantime, Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan and Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf discussed boosting cooperation between Gulf states on Sunday. The meeting also discussed joint GCC economic efforts in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement. Moreover, they discussed a patent protecting local distributors and tackling issues facing the GCC countries in the commerce field. Senior state officials representing different state institutions attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance Barrak Al-Sheetan discussed with Dr Hajraf economic issues facing the Gulf states on Sunday. The two sides also discussed means of tackling economic difficulties caused by the coronavirus crisis, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The talks also dealt with boosting the work system of the GCC Customs Union, patent rights, as well as enhancing development and economic activities. GCC General Secretariat’s assistant secretary for economic and developmental affairs Khalifa Al-Abri and a number of senior GCC and Finance Ministry officials attended the meeting. – KUNA