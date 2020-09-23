DOHA: Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Al Thani reads a letter from Kuwaiti Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, delivered by Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah. – KUNA photos

DOHA: Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Al Thani received yesterday Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah, who delivered a letter from Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah dealing with the “solid relations between the two countries,” Kuwait’s foreign ministry said in a statement. The letter also included issues of mutual interest, the ministry added.

Sheikh Dr Ahmad had arrived in Doha, Qatar earlier yesterday for a visit as representative of Kuwait’s Deputy Amir and Crown Prince, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said in a statement. He also met with Qatari Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al Thani, and discussed with him bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest. The two ministers then visited Kuwait’s Embassy in Doha, where they were received by Ambassador Hafeedh Al-Ajmi and Embassy staff. – KUNA