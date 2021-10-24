KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohmmad Al-Sabah sponsored and attended Sunday a ceremony celebrating the United Nations Day (October 24), a day when the UN Charter entered into force. The ceremony was also attended by UN Secretary-General’s Representative and Resident Coordinator in Kuwait, Dr Tareq Al-Sheikh. The ceremony was held in Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s building, the United Nations House in Kuwait.

The Foreign Minister gave a speech in which expressed pride at having participated in such an event, as the UN serves as a reference for Kuwait’s diplomatic work by promoting tolerance, peace, and striving towards a better world. In his speech, the minister thanked Dr Sheikh and all those who work in the UN House in Kuwait for their considerable organization efforts and continuous hard work in representing Kuwait’s strategic relations with the UN.

Sheikh Dr Ahmad talked of Kuwait’s long-standing history with the UN beginning in Kuwait joining the organization in 1963, and cited Kuwait’s ongoing efforts in limiting human suffering. He also noted the UN’s role in helping Kuwait regain its independence in 1991, and stated that it is a prime example of the organization’s work in keeping peace and maintaining security.

The minister stated that this comes as a continuation of the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s humanitarian efforts, which will doubtlessly be continued by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He also mentioned the toll the coronavirus pandemic took on all aspects of life, and highlighted how it required the international community to join efforts and collaborate to face such challenges and eradicate the pandemic.

The Foreign Minister talked about the UN’s considerable efforts in coming up with strategies to combat climate change and supporting countries’ labors in that regard. He also highlighted the integral role of youth in facing climate change, shedding light on the Late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s efforts in supporting the youth and providing them with opportunities as a part of Kuwait’s vision 2035, as they are a key instrument for change and development. Concluding his speech, the Foreign Minister expressed hope in reaching global harmony and ensuring a better future. Participating in the ceremony were ambassadors, heads of diplomatic delegations, heads of representative offices, and state officials. – KUNA