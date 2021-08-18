KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti sports historian fulfilled his childhood dream by establishing his first inclusive football museum for athletes. The museum includes football items and memorabilia spanning from the 1960s to the mid-1980s Kuwait. In an interview yesterday, historian Hussein Al-Bloushi indicated that the museum will open its doors to the public in August next year at Rumaithiya after signing an official contract with Kuwait’s National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature.

During his childhood, Bloushi kept a small room in his home, which now includes 10,000 sport items from the ‘golden era’ of Kuwait’s sports; particularly football, in the hope to see the light soon, which is a dream that many sport enthusiast have always had.

Some of the collectibles that Bloushi has are 28 historical balls from various local and continental matches, in addition to medals, documentaries, data, and rare photos, as well as retrieving many items from abroad. The museum is a story of a rich football history in Kuwait and the Gulf region, told by its stars. – KUNA