RAMALLAH: Jericho Governor Jihad Abulasal (center right) welcomes Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan and Palestine Aziz Al-Dihani (center left). —KUNA

RAMALLAH: Kuwait has always backed the Palestinian cause at various quarters, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan and Palestine Aziz Al-Dihani affirmed yesterday. Kuwait and Palestine are bonded with historic and old ties, and the Palestinian cause is a top issue in the agenda of the Gulf state, Dihani said in an interview upon his arrival in the West Bank town of Jericho to deliver his credentials to President Mahmoud Abbas as the non-resident Ambassador of Kuwait to Palestine.

Kuwait, a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), has always highlighted the Palestinian cause at all forums, he said. In line with guidelines by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti Government, “I will present my credentials on this Arab territory and in front of the Palestinian legitimate authority in Ramallah to affirm that Palestine continues to exist and its cause is our first-degree concern,” said Dihani, who is scheduled to meet Abbas at the latter’s headquarters today.

Noting that the Kuwaiti-Palestinian relations date back to 1921, the envoy has also indicated that opening a Kuwaiti embassy in Palestine may “not be late,” also hinting that his appointment as ambassador to Palestine may lead to such an event. “Nevertheless, we want to organize our activities and work and be active on the Palestinian arena through our relations to re-affirm our support for the Palestinian cause,” he elaborated.

Meanwhile, Jericho Governor Jihad Abulasal said he was deeply proud of the Kuwaiti support. Abdullah Kamil, member of the Revolutionary Council of Fatah movement, noted that the group held its first conference in Kuwait in 1958 and that the late Sheikh Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah had joined its ranks. His fellow Jamal Al-Deek recalled that Kuwaitis had fought side by side with Palestinian fighters in ‘Al-Karamah’ battle against the Israelis and that country had hosted more than half a million Palestinians.

Dihani came to Jericho earlier Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s ceremony with the Palestinian president. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad, in late October, issued a decree appointing Dihani as Kuwait’s non-resident ambassador to Palestine. The Palestinian National Authority (PNA) applauded the Kuwaiti move. President Abbas inaugurated the State of Palestine Embassy in Kuwait in 2013. – KUNA