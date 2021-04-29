NEW DELHI: The first emergency aid from Kuwait to India is set to arrive on Saturday onboard a special military aircraft, Kuwait’s Ambassador to India Jassim Al-Najim revealed yesterday. In a statement to the press, Ambassador Najim said that the emergency aid is coming as a noble initiative of Kuwait in order to join the efforts to mitigate the massive impact of the spread of a new mutated variant of coronavirus, which led to a record number of deaths and infections.

The Ambassador underlined that this is a token of Kuwait’s commitment to lessening the suffering of the Indian people due to this health disaster at this unprecedented time India is passing through. The aid consists of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, oxygen cylinders of various sizes, and other medical supplies meant to meet the shortage at Indian hospitals in the fight against the deadly coronavirus, Ambassador Najim said.

During a telephonic conversation with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait Shiekh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had pledged solidarity of Kuwait’s leadership, government, and people with India at this tough time. The Kuwaiti Cabinet in its weekly session last Monday had also decided to dispatch emergency aid to India to help it fight the grim consequences of the spread of a mutated strain of the coronavirus. – KUNA