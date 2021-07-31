TOKYO: Kuwait’s embassy in Tokyo honored shooter Abdullah Al-Rashidi for winning the bronze medal in the men’s skeet shooting in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Kuwait’s Ambassador Hassan Zaman organized the honoring ceremony in the presence of Chairman of Kuwait Olympic Committee Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the embassy said in a statement. Zaman congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on this great achievement for Kuwaiti sport.

Rashidi had won the bronze last Monday. Meanwhile, upon departing the Games with most of the Kuwaiti delegation, Sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Sabah said the purpose of taking part in the Games was accomplished by hoisting the Kuwaiti flag, especially after Rashidi’s achievement, voicing optimism for better results in future competitions, as well as praising performance of all Kuwaiti players who took part in the Games.

The mayor and citizens of Japan’s Nihonmatsu City, which hosts Kuwaiti Olympians for pre-games training camps, had offered Friday their heartiest congratulations to Rashidi for winning a bronze medal. Nihonmatsu Mayor Keiichi Miho and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry visited the Karate team members, who are currently staying in the city for training to give a congratulatory message and 15 kg of Fukushima Prefecture’s specialty peaches, Vice-President Hideharu Ohta of the chamber said.

In appreciation for Kuwait’s support following the massive earthquake that hit Fukushima 10 years ago, Nihonmatsu City, located about 200 km northeast of Tokyo and boasts one of Japan’s largest shooting ranges, has applied to host the Kuwaiti team for pre-games training camps. – KUNA