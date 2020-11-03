CAPITALS: The embassy of Kuwait in Islamabad yesterday issued a health advisory for Kuwaiti citizens in Pakistan amid rising coronavirus cases in the country. The Kuwait embassy called in a statement upon Kuwaiti citizens in Pakistan to adhere to all health and preventive instructions and procedures issued by the concerned authorities in Pakistan.

In case of any required assistance, the respected citizens are advised to communicate with the embassy on the following number round the clock +923175555551, it added. The health advisory was issued a day after Pakistan recorded over 1,100 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily number since July 30.

As a number of European countries have announced lockdowns due to a second wave of the coronavirus, health experts have warned of a second wave in Pakistan as well. To contain the outbreak, the government has made wearing of masks mandatory in public places. As a precautionary measure, the Pakistan government has announced shutting down of all parks, entertainment venues, markets and restaurants early.

In May, Pakistan eased virus restrictions and reopened businesses which were closed in March. Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to chair a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Covid-19 (NCCC) yesterday to deliberate upon the situation and options for placing further restrictions.

Bahrain

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s embassy in Manama called on citizens in Bahrain to abide by the health regulations in the Kingdom which aimed at curbing spread of the coronavirus. The embassy, in a statement, urged citizens to contact the diplomatic mission in emergency cases on: +97332200300. It said Kuwaiti citizens should abide by the health instructions like wearing of masks and stay away from crowded areas.

Slovakia

In the meantime, Kuwait’s embassy in Slovakia advised citizens to abide by health rules set by the government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). In a press statement, the embassy called on nationals in the central European country to stick to the social distancing rules, wear facemasks and avoid crowded places. It encouraged citizens to contact the embassy if they needed any help on the following numbers: 00421908732868 – 00421259980817.

Romania

Moreover, Kuwait’s embassy in Romania urged citizens to abide by the European country’s measures and regulations to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. In a press statement, the embassy called on nationals to implement social distancing rules, wear facemasks and avoid crowded places. It encouraged citizens to contact the embassy if they needed any help on the following numbers: 004213154444 – 004746151512. Romania has recently seen a remarkable surge in the number of coronavirus infections and related deaths. The country’s caseload has surpassed 250,000 cases and mortalities reached over 7,000. KUNA