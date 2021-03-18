KUWAIT/RIYADH: Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Majdi Al-Dhafiri met yesterday with the ambassadors of GCC countries to Kuwait. Dhafiri met with Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saud, Bahrain’s Ambassador Salah Al-Maliki, Omani Ambassador Dr Saleh Al-Kharousi, Charge d’Affaires of Qatar to Kuwait Minister Plenipotentiary Muhammad Al-Anzi and Charge d’Affaires of the UAE Third Secretary Khaled Al-Morshoud. The talks dealt with a number of aspects of the historic relations that bind the countries of the GCC and ways to strengthen them, in addition to the developments of the situation on the regional and international arenas.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Minister of Oil Mohammad Al-Fares met on Wednesday with Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman in Riyadh. During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of bolstering cooperation on the energy level. They also reviewed the positive aspects of the signed agreements to divide the Neutral Zone between both countries and a memo of understanding of resuming joint oil production along the border which embodied the strong brotherly bonds between the two countries.

Furthermore, the Kuwaiti and Saudi ministers discussed the upcoming stages that target strengthening the relations between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia by executing the agreements which would reflect in moving forward towards achieving common interests. Furthermore, both sides discussed recent market standings, joint cooperation to support the stability of the petroleum market and their active roles in the OPEC+ agreement which led to regaining balance of international oil markets. The two sides stressed on the importance of joint efforts and cooperation to maintain achievements and for more to come. – KUNA