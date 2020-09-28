KUWAIT: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with Sudan’s Ambassador to Kuwait Abdulmunem Al-Ameen. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received the credentials of several foreign ambassadors in Bayan Palace yesterday. The newly appointed envoys are Sudan’s Ambassador Abdulmunem Al-Ameen, the Netherlands’ Ambassador Laurens Westhoff, and Austria’s Ambassador Marian Alexander Wrba.

Several officials from the Amiri and Crown Prince Diwans attended the ceremony. Separately, His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince received His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah in Bayan Palace. – KUNA