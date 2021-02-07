KUWAIT: The Ministry of Defense has set up a center for vaccination against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at Jaber Al-Ahmad Armed Forces Hospital. The army said in a press statement yesterday that establishment of the center was in line with resolutions by the cabinet and medical authorities for facing spread of the virus.

Work kicked off upon direct orders by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, with follow-up by the Kuwaiti Army Chief of Staff Major General Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah, along with direct support from the head of the ministry medical services department, Dr Abdullah Mishal Al-Sabah.

The statement quoted head of the center, Colonel Dr Raed Al-Tajalli as saying that the center would back up the Ministry of Health in its efforts to immunize personnel of the ministries of defense, interior, the National Guard and Kuwait Fire Force. Personnel willing to be vaccinated should register their names through a dedicated link on the MoH website. Work hours begin on February 9 from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. — throughout the week except for Fridays. – KUNA