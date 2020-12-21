KUWAIT: (From left) Secretary of the Council of Ministers Abdullatif Al-Roudhan, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh. – Amiri Diwan photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, who took oath as Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah attended the ceremony.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah takes oath before His Highness the Amir.

Also in attendance were Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh, Head of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Saud Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan and Director of His Highness the Amir’s Office Ahmad Fahad Al-Fahad, Secretary of the Council of Ministers Abdullatif Al-Roudhan and Head of the Amiri Protocol and Chamberlain Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah. – KUNA