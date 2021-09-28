KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah discussed yesterday with Ambassador of India to Kuwait Sibi George issues of common interest and means to enhance bilateral cooperation between both nations. They tackled the latest developments in regional and international arenas, in a meeting attended by Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah, a press release issued by the Ministry of Defense said.

The diplomat expressed his thanks and appreciation to Kuwait for the urgent aid it offered to his country, which played a key role in alleviating the negative impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spread in the country, it added. The Defense Minister received later yesterday the Ambassador of Kuwait to Italy Sheikh Azzam Mubarak Al-Sabah, and they tackled the efforts Kuwait’s Embassy in Italy exerted to boost bilateral ties between both countries, it said. – KUNA