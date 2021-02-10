KUWAIT: The minister of defense yesterday expressed deep gratitude to the services given by the medical personnel attached to the Ministry of Defense. The army said in a statement the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Al-Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah manifested admiration of the medical teams’ work during an inspection visit to their headquarters.

Labeling them, “the white army,” the minister heaped praise upon the staff for working diligently round the clock for serving the military personnel and their families. He conveyed to the personnel greetings from His Highness the Amir, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister. He lauded their noticeable role amid the extraordinary conditions brought about by the novel coronavirus. – KUNA