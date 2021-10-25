ABU DHABI: Kuwait’s swimmer Lara Dashti added a new achievement to the country by winning the gold medal in the 25 meters race at the Arab Swimming Championship yesterday. Speaking to the press in a statement, Dashti said it was the first official participation for her, adding that the win will inspire her to make further progress in the upcoming contests.

Vice President of Kuwait Swimming Federation Hamid Al-Gharib praised the honorable achievement of Dashti, expecting further accomplishments. Thirteen Kuwaiti swimmers aged 14-18 are taking part in the championship. The tourney, which concludes tomorrow, features 174 male and female swimmers from 17 Arab countries, including Jordan, Bahrain, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon, Syria, the hosts UAE, Oman, Palestine, in addition to Kuwait and others. – KUNA