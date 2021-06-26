KUWAIT: Kuwait’s daily coronavirus cases jumped by 1,661 to 349,923 as deaths rose by six to 1,919, the Ministry of Health said yesterday. Meanwhile, the ministry announced that 1,689 people were cured of the virus during the same period, raising the total of those to have overcome the disease to 329,423.

Kuwait had reported 1,702 new cases, 10 deaths and 1,632 on Friday, while Thursday’s figures were reported at 1,761 new cases, nine deaths and 1,524 recoveries. All deaths reported in the past three days were for people who have not received vaccines against COVID-19, save for a single case of a fully vaccinated patient in his 80s who was already suffering from a kidney disease, the health ministry explained.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus stood at 18,581, with 265 of them in intensive care units, down from 18,615 and 271 respectively a day before, while Thursday’s patients were at 18,555 and 267 respectively. Of the new cases announced yesterday, 32 percent were recorded in the Ahmadi governorate, while 25 percent were recorded in Hawally, 21 percent in Farwaniya, 14 percent in Jahra and eight percent in the Capital. Health ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad urged the public to abide by health precautions, mainly following social distancing in order to help limit the spread of the virus.

Safety standards

Separately, the World Health Organization (WHO) commended the Kuwaiti government’s COVID-19 vaccination arrangements as operating under the ‘highest safety standards.’ “I am genuinely impressed with the efficient organization of the vaccination centers and commitment of the staff,” WHO representative in Kuwait Dr Assad Hafeez said during a visit to two such facilities, accompanied by another two regional WHO officials.

“I am thankful for their help in vaccination while applying the highest level of professionalism to ensure the safety and efficacy of vaccines,” added Dr Hafeez in a statement by WHO. The WHO representative’s visits extended to the Kuwait Vaccination Center in Mishref, which has been offering free vaccinations to citizens and residents alike since December 2020, alongside the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Causeway drive-in center, introduced in May, this year.

Both makeshift centers have the capacity to inoculate a combined number of over 30,000 people a day, operating under government COVID-19 regulations, approved by WHO. WHO went on to describe the centers as being “comparable to any other such facility around the globe,” pointing out the leadership of Health Minister Dr Basel Al-Sabah on the matter.