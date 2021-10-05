KUWAIT: Ministers were briefed during the Cabinet’s weekly meeting on the latest developments of the coronavirus pandemic situation, including the signs of improvement shown in declining infection cases and hospitalizations. The daily rate of infections stands at 0.19 percent of the number of swap tests, he said, attributing the improvement to the accelerating rate of immunization. The Cabinet members express satisfaction about the trends of improvement, underscoring the need to continue commitment to the health precautions to help contain the outbreak of the virus and protect the community, thus preparing for return to normal life.

Kuwait’s Cabinet convened its regular weekly meeting at Al-Seif Palace on Monday under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Prime Minister briefed the ministers on the progress made in the implementation of the call of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for the country’s executive and legislative authorities to start a national dialogue.

The ministers reaffirmed backing for the call and agreed that a quiet dialogue could prod economic development, prepare the ground for balanced relations with the legislative authority and realize the aspirations of the people, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah. The ministers reviewed the constitutional and political aspects of His Highness the Amir’s plea as well as its positive impacts on the legislative-executive cooperation and the domestic and regional situations.

GCC meeting

Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser said he apprised the meeting of the outcome of his participation in the 149th session of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). He noted that the GCC ministerial meeting, recently held in Riyadh, strongly denounced the Yemeni Houthi militias for persisting in launching missile and drone attacks on civilian targets in sisterly Saudi Arabia. The Cabinet meeting reviewed the outcomes of the participation of Kuwait delegation, led by His Highness the Prime Minister, in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly as well as the outcomes of the talks held on the sidelines with missions of friendly countries to the session.

His Highness the Prime Minister also briefed the meeting on his visit to friendly United Kingdom and the talks with Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Elizabeth Truss, and Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa James Cleverly. He apprised the meeting of his visit to sisterly Algeria where he handed a message from His Highness the Amir to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the bilateral relations.

He put the ministers in the picture of his talks with Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr Najla Mangoush during her recent tour of the countries of the region. He noted that talks with Dr Al-Mangoush dealt with the latest developments on the regional and international scales as well as Kuwait’s efforts to stabilize sisterly Libya.

Expo 2020 Dubai

Representative of His Highness the Prime Minister, the Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi briefed the Cabinet meeting on his mission to Expo 2020 Dubai and the opening on Friday of Kuwait Pavilion at the global gala under the theme of “New Kuwait – New Opportunities for Sustainability.” The Cabinet members congratulated sisterly UAE on the successful inauguration of the Expo, which is considered the world’s biggest gala ever held in the Middle East.

They debated the proposals of the legal affairs committee regarding a number of international pacts, and agreed blueprints of some MoUs with other countries. On regional affairs, the Cabinet denounced the persistence of the Houthi militias in launching missile and drone attacks on civilians targets in sisterly Saudi Arabia, deeming such acts as blatant violation of the international humanitarian law.

They restated firm support to sisterly Saudi Arabia in whatever measures it might take to protect its safety, stability and sovereignty. The Cabinet members expressed sympathy with sisterly Oman and the UAE in the face of the tropical cyclone Shaheen that left scores of victims. They expressed condolences for the families of those who perished in the hurricane and wished the wounded a quick recovery. They also expressed condolences for UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and the brotherly people of the UAE over the tragic crash of an air ambulance. They congratulated Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the brotherly people of Qatar on the successful legislative elections, expressing best wishes of prosperity and welfare for Qatar. – KUNA