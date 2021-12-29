KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan Palace His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who took the constitutional oath as well as the new Cabinet. The Cabinet includes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, and Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy Dr Mohammad Abdullatif Al-Fares, Minister of Awqaf (Endowment) and Islamic Affairs Essa Ahmad Al-Kandari, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communication and Information Technology Dr Rana Abdullah Al-Fares, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr Ali Fahad Al-Mudhaf, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Nazaha (Integrity) Enhancement Justice Jamal Hadhel Al-Jalawi, Minister of Information and Minister of Culture Dr Hamad Ahmad Rouh El-Din, Minister of Health Dr Khaled Mhawes Al-Saeed, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Abdulwahab Mohammad Al-Rushaid, Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Ali Hussein Al-Mousa, Minister of Commerce and Industry Fahad Mutlaq Al-Shuraian, Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development, Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Urban Development Mubarak Zaid Al-Arou Al-Mutairi and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Mohammad Obaid Al-Rajhi.

The new Cabinet took the constitutional oath and later His Highness the Crown Prince delivered a speech on the occasion. His Highness Sheikh Mishal said that he was pleased to convey His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s greeting and congratulations, wishing them success. His Highness the Crown Prince added that he appreciated the sincere efforts made by former ministers in fulfilling their responsibilities and wished them the best.

Addressing the new Cabinet, His Highness the Crown Prince said, “you have responsibilities and duties that require diligent work in the spirit of one team to continue the reform process, implement economic programs and advance development in the country.” His Highness Sheikh Mishal noted that “we look forward with the utmost optimism to a fruitful and constructive cooperation between the legislative and executive branches to approve and implement legislations and laws that are in the interest of the country and citizens.” His Highness the Crown Prince added that such cooperation would coexist with commitment and adherence to the constitution that we are all proud of, and under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Prime Minister expressed appreciation to His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince “for the great trust that you have put on us”, vowing to exert all efforts in order to translate their instructions into action to achieve development. —KUNA