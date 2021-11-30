KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf during his visit to Kuwait yesterday. The Crown Prince’s Diwan Chief Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Director of the Crown Prince office Jamal Al-Theyab, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary in the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince Mazen Al-Issa and Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Affairs Ambassador Hamad Al-Marri attended the meeting.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also received Dr Hajraf, currently on a visit to Kuwait. Head of the Prime Minister’s Diwan Abdulaziz Dekheel Al-Dekheel and Ambassador Meri attended the meeting. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah met the GCC General Secretary on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance efforts to support the joint Gulf action towards more bonding and solidarity within the framework of the Gulf system. They also reviewed the efforts of the council’s Secretariat to develop and boost the GCC’s economies. – KUNA