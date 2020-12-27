KUWAIT: Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah watches as a medic receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioTech COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination center at the international fairgrounds in Mishref yesterday. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah yesterday hailed the high turnout of medical personnel and frontline workers at the coronavirus vaccination center after the vaccination campaign kicked off yesterday. The actual inoculation campaign began yesterday after its inauguration on Thursday, the minister said in a statement to journalists while inspecting the center at the International Fairgrounds in Mishref.

Medical personnel will be the first to take the vaccine against COVID-19 throughout the week, Sheikh Basel affirmed. A shipment of vaccine doses will arrive in Kuwait every month and they will be provided to willing citizens and expatriates throughout 2021, he added. The minister called on everyone to register their names and other required data on the assigned website to get a date for immunization against COVID-19.

Sheikh Basel reiterated the appeal to all to continue to abide by precautionary measures against the virus regardless of the assuring dwindling cases. He revealed none of those who had taken the vaccine suffered from side effects. – KUNA