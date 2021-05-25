KUWAIT: Kuwait’s recovery rate of COVID-19 was recorded at up to 95.3 percent along with drop of daily casualties, a senior government official said on Monday. Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Humoud Al-Sabah made that statement while briefing ministers during the Cabinet’s weekly meeting on the latest developments related to the coronavirus at the local, regional and global levels.

In this vein, the Cabinet urged anew citizens and residents of the country to continue taking precautions, namely averting crowds, seek to take vaccinations against the virus to pave way for attaining the aspired objectives, stemming spread of the contagion.

Kuwait on Monday tallied 1,240 new cases of coronavirus registered over the previous 24 hours to up the total to 300,455, while seven fatalities pushed its death toll from the outbreak to 1,741, the health ministry said. Some 1,081 more people had recovered from the virus in the same period to raise the total of those to have overcome the respiratory illness to 286,199, which equates to a national recovery rate of 95.26 percent, ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad explained.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus stood at 12,515 as of Monday, with 145 of them in intensive care units, he revealed, adding that some 9,386 swab tests were conducted over the same period out of a total 2,535,029. – KUNA